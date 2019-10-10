Former Trinidad church employee thought pastor was helping

Share This On:

(NEWS DAY T&T) — A former employee of the Transformed Life Ministry Rehabilitation Centre said she is shocked at what has been reported about her former workplace.

The ex-worker, who did not want to be identified, recalled earlier this year having to transport a young mentally ill woman to the facility. The woman who was calling out to her mother was placed in a “cage” to calm her down before being transferred to a dormitory.

“I was shocked when I heard about it. I thought he was helping people given his background as a pastor you know. I thought he was doing more than these other places that just pump people full of pills, but was reaching them and helping them in a mental and spiritual capacity”

The woman who worked briefly with the establishment recalled that day the woman was dropped off, her mother told her it was for her own good.

As recent as September 18, the Transformed Life Ministry Rehabilitation Centre, male caregivers were being sought. According to their Facebook page, at 4.07 pm, they posted “We are hiring male caregivers to work in a mental health care facility. Experience and certification required.”

Earlier that day they were requesting professional cooks. In July they posted:” We are hiring caregivers to work in a mental health care facility. Certification and experience required.”

Their Facebook page also have testimonials from people supporting their transformational work. One woman spoke of a relative who is schizophrenic. She added that after visiting other institutions and not receiving any treatment she decided to take her relative to Transformed Life Ministry. The good change she said, came after she had a conversation with him after 10 years of not being able to do so.

“He is more or less settled. I used to feel scared to sit next to him. I feel confident and the whole outlook of him, he is smiling, just the little thing. The looks of him is great he had a stare in him. For the past two months, I have seen a change in him and I appreciate it.”

