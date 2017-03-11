Former St. Lucian judge and journalist Gregory Regis appointed professor

PRESS RELEASE – The Honourable Justice Gregory Regis, former regional senior judge from the Ontario Court of Justice, has been appointed distinguished visiting professor at Ryerson University.

Reporting to the provost and vice-president, academic, he will provide support to advance partnerships and act as an advisor to the law school project. His appointment is for one year.

Regis was appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice in 1999, and in 2007, was appointed regional senior justice for the Central East Region. He was reappointed in 2010 and completed the maximum two terms in 2013. Regis is the first non-white individual to hold that place in office, and is also the first and only Saint Lucian to become a judge in Canada. He retired in 2014, but continues to serve as a judge part-time.

Before earning his Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University, Regis graduated from Ryerson’s School of Journalism. His experience in the field began in Saint Lucia, where he worked as a photo journalist for Saint Lucia’s national newspaper, The Voice, and later as a news editor for Radio Saint Lucia. He was the correspondent in Saint Lucia for several Caribbean and international news outlets including the Associated Press, the Trinidad Express, Radio Guardian and Radio Antilles. In Canada, Regis worked as an editor for CBC.

“Ryerson alumni are important members of our community, and it brings me great pride, when one of our graduates returns to the university as distinguished visiting professor,” said Chris Evans, interim provost and vice-president, academic. “Justice Gregory Regis graduated from Ryerson in 1977, and returns to share his unique experience in law, journalism and community engagement to help develop partnerships and support university initiatives.”

Regis is an active member of the community and has held leadership positions for a number of groups including the Saint Lucia Toronto Association, the Canadian Foundation for Caribbean Development and Co-operations, the Caribbean Culture Committee, and the Canadian Council for International Co-operation. He is a founding member of the Canadian Centre on Minority Affairs, and has worked as a consultant on race relations with the Toronto Police Services Board and the Toronto Board of Education.

“Though Ryerson campus has changed dramatically since my time as a student, the university continues to strive for the highest standards in its programs, teaching and learning, administration and governance,” said Regis. “Returning to Ryerson is an exciting shift in my career, and I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders and representing the university to the wider community.”

Regis is a member of the Association of Ontario Judges, the Canadian Association of Provincial Court Judges and the Osgoode Society for Canadian Legal History. He is a recipient of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal, the Saint Lucia Governor General’s Award, the BBPA’s Harry Jerome Lifetime Achievement Award, the Ontario Medal for Community Service, and the African Canadian Achievement Award for Law.