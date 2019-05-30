Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Former Saint Lucia Soca Monarch Kakal “Jumps Over Them” for Carnival 2019! (see video)

By Stratosphere Muzic
May 29, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share14
+1
14 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The former Soca Monarch from the south is back and he ain’t playing!

For St. Lucia’s Carnival 2019, Kakal comes through strong with his new track, “Jump Over Them”.

Written by Callix Xavier and Courtney Louis, mixed and mastered by Andrew Denny, and produced by Small Island Records, “Jump Over Them” tells fans to never give up, no matter what life throws at them.

With hard work, there are no limits!

Can this be the comeback we have all been waiting for? We know you missed him and now he is back! Are you ready to “Jump Over Them”? You can do anything you put your mind to! Kakal say dat!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Calix “Kakal” Xavier, who won the Saint Lucia Soca Monarch in 2007 with the song “Blah Blah Blah”, is from Vieux Fort and is a police officer by profession (St. Lucia Star).

(3)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share14
+1
14 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.