Former Saint Lucia Soca Monarch Kakal “Jumps Over Them” for Carnival 2019! (see video)

Share This On:

Pin +1 14 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The former Soca Monarch from the south is back and he ain’t playing!

For St. Lucia’s Carnival 2019, Kakal comes through strong with his new track, “Jump Over Them”.

Written by Callix Xavier and Courtney Louis, mixed and mastered by Andrew Denny, and produced by Small Island Records, “Jump Over Them” tells fans to never give up, no matter what life throws at them.

With hard work, there are no limits!

Can this be the comeback we have all been waiting for? We know you missed him and now he is back! Are you ready to “Jump Over Them”? You can do anything you put your mind to! Kakal say dat!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Calix “Kakal” Xavier, who won the Saint Lucia Soca Monarch in 2007 with the song “Blah Blah Blah”, is from Vieux Fort and is a police officer by profession (St. Lucia Star).

( 3 ) ( 0 )