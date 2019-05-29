Former Saint Kitts Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas celebrates first Buddy Bench at his alma mater

(PRESS RELEASE) — Parliamentary Representative and former Prime Minister of Saint Kitts & Nevis the Right Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas has described as “a wonderful experience,” Monday’s unveiling of a Buddy Ambassadors Buddy Bench at his alma mater – the St Paul’s Primary School.

“We are Buddies and not Bullies” the newly appointed Buddy Ambassadors chanted to their fellow students, Principal John Gumbs, Staff, Pastor Paul, Education Officer, Carla Diamond, parents, and the media.

The new Buddy Ambassadors were presented with their certificates by Buddy Ambassadors President Ms. Loverly Sheridan, lawyer Leah Chadderton and West Tech Shipping Manager Natalie Charles.

“Let us all be Buddies and not Bullies whether we are students, teachers or parents, employees or employers, members or pastors, ordinary citizens or leaders of our blessed country,” said Dr Douglas as he congratulated Ms Sheridan, Ms Chadderton, Ms Charles as well as Mr Gumbs for selecting the St Paul’s Primary School as the first Buddy Ambassadors of St Kitts and Nevis.

Ms. Sheridan for her part was elated: “I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to expand our Buddy Ambassadors program, as it means we are touching the lives of more and more students, and by extension, families and communities. I absolutely love my experience here in Saint Kitts & Nevis and would like to thank everyone involved in supporting this mission of love, tolerance and acceptance for our children and society.”

The Buddy Bench was sponsored by regional shipping company West Tech Shipping who generously stands behind the mission of Buddy Ambassadors.



‘BE A BUDDY, NOT A BULLY’ is an ongoing U.S National Anti-bullying campaign designed by author and youth advocate, Loverly Sheridan, based on her book ‘Be a Buddy Not a Bully’ written primarily for children in grades Pre-K to 4, (Ages 4 to 10) to help raise awareness and end bullying, and to promote friendliness and inclusiveness in schools. Ms. Sheridan believes that if we teach children about the effects of their actions, and the importance of teamwork, sharing, compassion and empathy from an early age, then we can help curb some of our larger societal problems. This belief is what inspired the “buddy bench” initiative.

