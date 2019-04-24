Former LIAT employee pleads guilty to stealing over $76,000

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(GRENADA INFORMER) — A former employee of the cash-strapped regional airline LIAT has pleaded guilty to stealing over $76,000 from the company is expected to be sentenced this month.

He faces a maximum 84 years behind bars.

Kyron Nichols, a resident of Tempe in St George and former ticket agent with LIAT here in Grenada, pleaded guilty last month before High Court Judge Madam Justice Paula Gilford to some 12 counts of stealing by reason of employment. He was represented in court by defence lawyer Arley Gill.

According to information reaching the Grenada Informer, Nichols was initially slapped with 33 counts of stealing, however at the Number One High Court the charges were condensed to 12, spanning a period of 10 months from February 2008 to November 2008.

The charges read at the court on Tuesday varied among different amounts allegedly stolen at different times, for instance on February 29, 2008 one of the charges listed an amount in the sum of $4,481.71, in March of that same year another charge listed an amount of $5,989 01, in June of 2008 another charge in the amount of $10,131.56, September 11, 2008 a charge in the amount of $11,173.82 and the list goes on until November 5 with a charge in the amount of $4,111.27 — 12 charges totalling $76,000.

Nichols was granted bail in the sum of $ 200,000 with two sureties, he is expected to surrender all travel documents, and report to the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

With a possible seven years on each count, Nichols faces a maximum 84 years in prison although his lawyer is expected to make a strong plea for leniency given the matter is of some vintage. Nevertheless, whatever is said, the final decision remains in the hands of High Court Judge, Justice Gilford.

( 0 ) ( 0 )