Former Jamaican PM PJ Patterson hospitalised after accident

By Jamaica Observer
October 15, 2019

Former Jamaican Prime Minister PJ Patterson

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson is to undergo surgery at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) tomorrow for injuries to his right knee and hip.

The decision was made following the completion of a medical evaluation and assessment at the Tony Thwaites Wing of the UHWI today.

Patterson, who is also a former president of the People’s National Party (PNP), sustained the injuries in a motor vehicle accident at his home in St Andrew last evening.

According to the PNP, the medical team led by Dr Kenneth Vaughn, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at the UHWI said Patterson is expected to make a full recovery with the appropriate medical treatment.

The former prime minister’s family has expressed sincere appreciation for the many expressions of best wishes which have been pouring in from many Jamaicans to the hospital centre, said the PNP.

PNP President and Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, and Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth, and Information, Karl Samuda were among officials who visited Patterson this morning.

