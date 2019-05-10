Don't Miss
Former Jamaica Prime Minister Edward Seaga in Miami hospital

By Jamaica Gleaner
May 9, 2019

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Former Prime Minister Edward Seaga has fallen ill and is now in a Miami hospital in the United States.

It is reported that he has been seeking medical attention for the past few weeks.

Seaga, 88, is battling two chronic illnesses and complications associated with them.

One source close to Seaga said he is undergoing treatment.

Seaga is Jamaica’s fifth prime minister and the country’s longest serving member of parliament.

He was served as Prime Minister from 1980 to 1989.

He currently serves as Chancellor of the University of Technology Jamaica, where he was re-appointed to a three-year term with effect from November 7, 2017.

He turns 89 on May 28, 2019.

