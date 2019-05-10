Former Jamaica PM Seaga in stable condition: wife

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Carla Seaga, the wife of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga says her ailing husband is stable and is receiving excellent medical care.

The former prime minister who had been seeking medical care for the past few weeks has been admitted to a Miami hospital.

“He is receiving excellent medical care and is sustained too by the love of his family and friends,” said Mrs Seaga in a statement issued through Jamaica House.

Seaga, 88, is battling two chronic illnesses and complications associated with them.

“We continue to pray for him and support him in his present stable environment,” Mrs Seaga said.

She also said the former Prime Minister is scheduled to receive further treatment at the Miami hospital and expressed thanks to people who have offering love, prayers and support.

Edward Seaga is Jamaica’s fifth prime minister and the country’s longest serving member of parliament.

He was Prime Minister from 1980 to 1989 and is currently Chancellor of the University of Technology, Jamaica, where he was re-appointed to a three-year term with effect from November 7, 2017.

Seaga turns 89 on May 28, 2019.

