Form one intake at Beanfield Comprehensive

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to advise the general public that capacity constraints at Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School do not permit a Form-One intake at the school in September 2018.

Notwithstanding, the following should be noted:

– The Department of Education has no intentions of shutting down Beanefield Comprehensive.

– Beanefield Comprehensive’s current enrollment includes students from Dennery to Vieux Fort, along the East Coast and from Soufriere to Vieux Fort and along the West coast. Likewise, students from Vieux Fort attend schools out of Vieux Fort within nearby education districts.

– Considering the capacities at these schools, there is more than adequate space to accommodate all students within these areas who are scheduled to complete the June 2018 Common Entrance Examination, and who may have opted for Beanefield Comprehensive as a first choice. Thus, no student will be denied a secondary education.

An initial meeting was held with Education Officers and Principals, and further meetings with parents are being conducted. We thank the Education Officers, Principals, teachers, and parents for working with us in ensuring the smooth redistribution of those students.

As a Department, we remain committed to ensuring access, equality, and equity for all children within our education system, and we take this opportunity to wish all students who will be completing the June 2018 Common Entrance Examinations every success.