Forestierre Road officially opened

(GIS) – On March 1, residents of Forestierre witnessed the official ribbon cutting ceremony held to mark the completion of the Forestierre Road Rehabilitation project.

The road rehabilitation project was implemented by local construction firm, Skelly’s Construction, and included the construction of new drains, retaining walls, culverts, the erection of traffic signs, road markings for traffic safety, and the total resurfacing of the road.

Minister for Economic Development and Parliamentary Representative for Castries (southeast), Hon. Guy Joseph, said: “One of the projects that I always wanted to implement was the reconstruction of the Forestierre community road. I want to express my thanks to Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet, to my Cabinet colleagues for their support in ensuring that this road was given priority, and to the officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure for their oversight of the project and the contractor and his team for ensuring that this project was delivered on time and within budget.”

The minister also thanked the residents of the community for their patience and cooperation during the construction period.

