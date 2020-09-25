Foreign nationals in St. Lucia without work permit urged to regularise employment status by Oct. 31

By Ministry of Infrastructure

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Labour is urging compliance with the work permit requirements for employment of foreign nationals in Saint Lucia.

According section 317 (1) & (2) of the Labour Act, a foreign national shall not engage in any occupation in Saint Lucia unless there is in force in relation to him or her a valid work permit or exemption, and he/she is employed in accordance with the terms and conditions specified.

The Department of Labour therefore, wishes to remind employers and employees of this requirement, and advises foreign nationals, or persons wishing to employ foreign nationals, to apply for work permits in the prescribed manner.

Persons currently in violation of the above are required to regularize their employment status by October 31, 2020. Failure to comply with the provisions of the Act, may lead to legal action being taken which can result in fines or imprisonment on summary conviction.

For further guidance or information, please contact the Work Permit Unit of the Department of Labour, at 468-2707 or 468-2710.

( 1 ) ( 0 )