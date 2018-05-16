Foreign Ministers of Cuba and Belgium meet in Brussels

(CUBAMINEX) – As part of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, to the Kingdom of Belgium, to participate in the First Joint Council of Cuba – European Union, a meeting with the Vice Premier took place Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of this country, Didier Reynders.

During the talks, both foreign ministers agreed to describe the relations between Cuba and Belgium as positive. They reviewed the issues of the bilateral agenda and ratified the will to continue developing the political dialogue between both Foreign Ministries. They also addressed issues of common interest in the international agenda. The Cuban foreign minister highlighted the constructive role of Belgium in the European Union in favor of advancing relations with Cuba.

On the Belgian side they accompanied the Vice-Premier and Chancellor, the Director of the topics related to CELAC-EU, Filip David; the Director of America and the Caribbean, Alain Van Gucht and the official in charge of Cuba; Mohamed Lahmidi

On the Cuban side, the Ambassador of Cuba to the Kingdom of Belgium, Norma Goicochea Estenoz; the Director of the Directorate of Europe and Canada of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alba Soto Pimentel, and other officials of the Foreign Ministry.