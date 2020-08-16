Forecasters monitoring two tropical waves

By Kavitha Surana

(TAMPA BAY TIMES) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves moving westward across the Atlantic Ocean that could develop into cyclones over the next week.

One of the waves is approaching the Lesser Antilles at about 20 mph. That fast speed could suppress cyclone development as the wave moves toward the Windward and southern Leeward Islands Monday, then tracks across the eastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday, analysts said.

The wave is expected to slow down later in the week as it moves westward across the central and western Caribbean Sean, making conditions more conducive for cyclone development. The wave has a 20% chance of developing into a cyclone over the next two days and a 40% chance within five days.

Analysts identified another tropical wave producing a large area of clouds and rain showers in the far eastern tropical Atlantic. The wave is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph over the next few days, according to the Center, and has a zero percent chance of developing into a cyclone over the next two days.

But once the system is over the central tropical Atlantic later in the week, environmental conditions could change. The center gave it a 40 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next five days.

Tropical depression Josephine is currently about 155 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico and continues to weaken.