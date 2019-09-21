Forecasters advise interests to monitor two disturbances that could develop into storms (see update on Hurricane Jerry)

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 21st September 2019

Forecaster: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy with showers.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28 °C or 82 ° F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.2 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 72.4 mm.

Sunset today 6:00 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 17 mph or 28 km/h, with a few gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 9:12 am… Low at 1:27 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 10:19 am… Low at 5:54 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves and northeasterly swells 6 to 8 feet or 1.8 to 2.4 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to heavy northerly swells generated by Hurricane Jerry affecting our region over the next few days.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the extreme northern portion of the Lesser Antilles, it will be generally cloudy with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Elsewhere, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean will cause some scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms over the islands during the next forecast period.

At 5:00 am today, the centre of Hurricane Jerry was located near latitude 21.4 north, longitude 64.0 west or about 250 miles or 400 kilometres north northeast of San Juan Puerto Rico. Jerry is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph or 24 km/h. Jerry is forecast to recurve over the western Atlantic during the next few days. On the forecast track, the centre of Jerry will continue to pass well north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, pass well east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday and turn northward on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph or 100 km/h with higher gusts. Some fluctuation in strength is likely during the next several days.

Interests around the Northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jerry. Hurricane Jerry poses no threat to Saint Lucia at this time.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are currently conducive for some development and a tropical depression could form on Saturday or early next week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 16 to 20 mph crossing the Windward Islands on Sunday. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by the middle of next week once the wave moves out of the northeastern Caribbean sea. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over much of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and interests on these islands and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form early next week while the wave moves westward across the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

