For third consecutive time, mob steals ATM from Marriott Hotel in Houston

(CHRON) – For the third consecutive night, a group of masked men have gotten away with an ATM machine out of a Marriott hotel, Houston police said.

This time, it was at the Marriott located near the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, on JFK Boulevard.

Around 1 a.m., a group of four or five men rolled up in a Dodge Magnum, stormed the lobby and grabbed an ATM machine that was, again, not bolted down, said Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson.

The valet guy tried to yell at the masked men as they were fleeing the lobby–but then one of the men lifted his shirt to show a machete in his belt, Crowson said. So the valet guy stepped aside and let them go.

Save for the machete display, it’s the same exact MO police have seen at now three Marriott hotels three nights in a row.

First, early Tuesday morning, a group of seven to ten men hit up a Galleria-area Marriott and sped away with the unbolted ATM in two Dodge Magnums and a Chevy Impala. Around midnight Wednesday, about five to eight masked men raided a Courtyard by Marriott in west Houston, on Westheimer in the West Chase area.

According to its website, Marriott owns 98 hotels in Houston among its various brands, including 10 Marriott Hotels and Resorts and 25 Courtyards.