For the first time, Ladera Resort wins coveted award and places second overall in Saint Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Ladera Resort, an eco-luxe adults-only oasis located on St. Lucia’s southern end of the island, has been ranked fifth in the Caribbean Resort Hotels category and second overall in St. Lucia with a prestigious score of 93.47 in the 2018 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, which honors the top travel destinations and companies around the globe as rated by its readers.

“We are thrilled to be named as a top resort in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards and cannot thank our guests enough for the support through the resort’s 30-year history. This accolade represents our staff’s hard work and dedication to provide our guests with personalized service. Our chief goal at Ladera has always been to ensure our guests have a special and authentic St. Lucian experience,” said Daly Mariatte, Vice President and General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Ladera Resort. “The only way is up from here, and we will continue to provide our guests with an exceptionally unique resort that will encourage fond memories with their loved ones and keep them returning for years to come,” she continued.

The 2018 Caribbean Resort Hotels category included properties from 12 countries and territories throughout the Caribbean. This year, St. Lucia was the fan favorite in this category and took home the most awarded hotels with a total of five properties. Ladera Resort was awarded in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards for the first time in the resort’s history; one reader praised the ethereal property’s ideal romantic setting, continuing “the rooms are an experience out of this world and cannot be described in words or photos.”

Ladera Resort is the only property on St. Lucia that is located on the island’s UNESCO World Heritage site, perched on a volcano ridgeline 1,000 feet above the sea. The intimate resort offers 37 uniquely designed suites and villas that incorporate an open-air three-walled concept built with local tropical hardwoods, tiles and stones, relaxing in-room amenities and treatments as well as award-winning Caribbean cuisine at the resort’s signature restaurant, Dasheene.

Every year, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2018 readers’ survey reveals the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe. The magazine’s discerning readers define excellence in travel by rating their experiences and evaluating hotels across the world on the following characteristics: rooms and facilities, location, service, restaurants and food, and value. The World’s Best Awards appear in the August 2018 issue of Travel + Leisure, on sale July 27, and online at this link: https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.