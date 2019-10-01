Don't Miss
Football: Saint Lucia’s senior women clipped by Barbados in hard-fought thriller

By Terry Finisterre
September 30, 2019

UpThirteen teams from around the Caribbean are vying for three spots in the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship.

Today, at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston, Group B action got underway. Saint Lucia’s senior women locked horns with Barbados, in what appears to have been a close, hard-fought battle.

Barbados, though, would come away with the win, by virtue of the odd score in a five-goal thriller (3-2).

The other teams in Group B are Cuba, hosts Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands

