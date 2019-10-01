Football: Saint Lucia’s senior women clipped by Barbados in hard-fought thriller

Share This On:

Up Thirteen teams from around the Caribbean are vying for three spots in the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship.

Today, at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston, Group B action got underway. Saint Lucia’s senior women locked horns with Barbados, in what appears to have been a close, hard-fought battle.

Barbados, though, would come away with the win, by virtue of the odd score in a five-goal thriller (3-2).

The other teams in Group B are Cuba, hosts Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands

