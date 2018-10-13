Football: Big wins for Bermuda, Antigua and Curacao

(CMC) – Bermuda, Antigua and Curacao all had goal-fests against their opponents when the CONCACAF Nations League continued on Friday night.

Coincidentally, all of the six losing teams failed to get on the scoresheet, while conceding 30 goals overall.

Bermuda was the biggest winner of the night, blanking a hapless Sint Maarten unit 12-0, thanks to Reggie Lambe and Zeiko Lewis hat-tricks.

It was the second successive hammering for Sint Maarten, which was trounced 13-0 by Haiti in their opening round fixture.

Playing away from home, Antigua and Barbuda were ruthless in their 6-0 destruction of the Bahamas, with Myles Weston grabbing a hat-trick and Martin Calaum adding a brace.

Curacao was also in a no-nonsense mood as they overcame the United States Virgin Islands 5-0, with five different scorers hitting the target.

The Dominican Republic also came away victorious via a 3-0 win over the Cayman Islands, while Cuba disposed of Grenada 2-0.

In the night’s closest match, a solitary strike from St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Azinho Solomon was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over French Guiana in a closely contested game.