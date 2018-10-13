Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) and counting as St. Lucia News Online reaches its 6th anniversary. A big thank-you to all our supporters and advertisers!

Football: Big wins for Bermuda, Antigua and Curacao

By CMC
October 13, 2018

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Reggie Lambe scored a hat-trick as Bermuda blanked Sint Maarten 12-0

(CMC) – Bermuda, Antigua and Curacao all had goal-fests against their opponents when the CONCACAF Nations League continued on Friday night.

Coincidentally, all of the six losing teams failed to get on the scoresheet, while conceding 30 goals overall.

Bermuda was the biggest winner of the night, blanking a hapless Sint Maarten unit 12-0, thanks to Reggie Lambe and Zeiko Lewis hat-tricks.

It was the second successive hammering for Sint Maarten, which was trounced 13-0 by Haiti in their opening round fixture.

Playing away from home, Antigua and Barbuda were ruthless in their 6-0 destruction of the Bahamas, with Myles Weston grabbing a hat-trick and Martin Calaum adding a brace.

Curacao was also in a no-nonsense mood as they overcame the United States Virgin Islands 5-0, with five different scorers hitting the target.

The Dominican Republic also came away victorious via a 3-0 win over the Cayman Islands, while Cuba disposed of Grenada 2-0.

In the night’s closest match, a solitary strike from St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Azinho Solomon was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over French Guiana in a closely contested game.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.