Food Express workers to receive wage increase, back pay, allowances: NWU

By NWU
October 16, 2019

NWU and Food Expressed signed their first industrial agreement

(NWU) — The management of Food Express Ltd and representatives of the National Workers Union (NWU) have signed their first collective agreement.

This signing of the industrial accord took place at the Department of Labour.

Workers will receive an 8.5 percent general wage increase, spread over three years, with back pay effective July 2016.

Uniforms, payment for public holidays; breakfast, lunch, and dinner allowances are also part of the package.

Secretary-General of the NWU and Portfolio Representative, Cde Johann Harewood, said the company gave an undertaking that all will be done during the life of the agreement to improve on the overall working environment.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. G.W
    October 16, 2019 at 3:43 PM

    mind you sometimes the increase is a few dollars and some cents. dont mind them the owner there well trying to talk to the staff so they can no longer be in the union like as if for them to move in the union.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

