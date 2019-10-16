Food Express workers to receive wage increase, back pay, allowances: NWU

Share This On:

(NWU) — The management of Food Express Ltd and representatives of the National Workers Union (NWU) have signed their first collective agreement.

This signing of the industrial accord took place at the Department of Labour.

Workers will receive an 8.5 percent general wage increase, spread over three years, with back pay effective July 2016.

Uniforms, payment for public holidays; breakfast, lunch, and dinner allowances are also part of the package.

Secretary-General of the NWU and Portfolio Representative, Cde Johann Harewood, said the company gave an undertaking that all will be done during the life of the agreement to improve on the overall working environment.

