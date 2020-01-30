Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Fond St. Jacques Development Committee holds second strategic planning workshop

By SRDF
January 30, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 29th, the Fond St. Jacques Development Committee held a strategic planning workshop at the Resource Centre in Fond St. Jacques.

The initiative, facilitated by former Permanent Secretary Mr. Sylvester Clausell, was geared towards helping clarify the overall vision and purpose of sustainable tourism interventions in the Fond St. Jacques watershed.

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (S.R.D.F) was amongst several key stakeholders invited to participate in the exercise. To assist in the effort, group exercises were organized with the primary goal of helping to assess the potential tourism interventions for product sustainability and identifying indicators to measure key product attributes.

Mr. Sylvester Clausell, facilitator of the workshop who is also a sustainable tourism consultant said that the Fond St. Jacques Development Committee had explored the resources that exists within the area’s watershed. They determined, he continued, that “…given the resources that exists there—waterfalls, trails, and also land for agricultural opportunities—they would like to have support to help them identify the optimal tourism development opportunities within the area.”

Vice Chairperson of the Fond St. Jacques Development Committee, Dr. Antoine highlighted the need to accurately identify what is required in order to outline a clear path forward.

For his part, Mr. Dominique Prospere who is a member of the committee expressed his extreme delight at the progress of the project. In addition, he claimed, the project will serve multiple purposes including introducing economic benefits to the area and aiding in the conservation efforts.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

More Finance/Business Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.