Fond St. Jacques Development Committee holds second strategic planning workshop

Share This On:

Pin 3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 29th, the Fond St. Jacques Development Committee held a strategic planning workshop at the Resource Centre in Fond St. Jacques.

The initiative, facilitated by former Permanent Secretary Mr. Sylvester Clausell, was geared towards helping clarify the overall vision and purpose of sustainable tourism interventions in the Fond St. Jacques watershed.

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (S.R.D.F) was amongst several key stakeholders invited to participate in the exercise. To assist in the effort, group exercises were organized with the primary goal of helping to assess the potential tourism interventions for product sustainability and identifying indicators to measure key product attributes.

Mr. Sylvester Clausell, facilitator of the workshop who is also a sustainable tourism consultant said that the Fond St. Jacques Development Committee had explored the resources that exists within the area’s watershed. They determined, he continued, that “…given the resources that exists there—waterfalls, trails, and also land for agricultural opportunities—they would like to have support to help them identify the optimal tourism development opportunities within the area.”

Vice Chairperson of the Fond St. Jacques Development Committee, Dr. Antoine highlighted the need to accurately identify what is required in order to outline a clear path forward.

For his part, Mr. Dominique Prospere who is a member of the committee expressed his extreme delight at the progress of the project. In addition, he claimed, the project will serve multiple purposes including introducing economic benefits to the area and aiding in the conservation efforts.

( 0 ) ( 0 )