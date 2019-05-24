Fond Doux Plantation earns TripAdisor and Hotels.com awards!

Share This On:

Pin +1 71 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Fond Doux Plantation & Resort today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame.

Now in its ninth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent – having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

The directors Eroline and Lyton Lamontagne affirmed that “every award is a reminder that our efforts and sacrifices have not gone unnoticed”.

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame, which for nearly a decade has celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travelers and diners on the world’s largest travel platform,” said Neela Pal, vice president of brand at TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly recognize businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travelers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay, and explore.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

Only a month after receiving the Green Hotelier of the Year award, Fond Doux Plantation & Resort was recognized by Hotels.com with the Sustainable Hotel Award, which is to honor hotels who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.

Fond Doux continues to lead by example in all of its sustainability efforts and standards and would hope that the island of Saint Lucia would follow into their footsteps.

About Fond Doux Plantation

Fond Doux Plantation & Resort is a 19th century eco-friendly resort situated amidst a 250 yr. old traditional working plantation and features fifteen uniquely designed private cottages, two onsite restaurants serving plantation to plate cuisine, organic spa, boutique, Circle of Love wedding gazebo, triple cascading pool and the “Plas Cacao” Chocolate shop. The resort is conveniently located just minutes away from St. Lucia’s main attractions, including the Pitons, Sulphur Springs – ‘The Caribbean’s only drive in volcano’– and the best diving sites on the island, all within the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site.

( 0 ) ( 0 )