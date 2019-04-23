Folk Research Centre to launch fundraising calypso concert

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Folk Research Centre (FRC) is a non-governmental organization established in 1973 as (1) repository for cultural heritage and (2) a vehicle for research, study, recording and promulgating Saint Lucia’s rich heritage.

FRC was registered as a not-for-profit company in 1985 and has sought to promote the role of folk arts as a vehicle for change and to illustrate the development potential of cultural heritage, particularly in the field of education and in economic development.

FRC has been known for an extensive library of publications, audio visual recordings and photographs and has been the major study centre for work carried out into Saint Lucia’s folk culture by both nationals and visiting researchers including students.

In August 2017, the Folk Research Centre was renamed after its founder and became the Monseigneur Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre.

Until March, 2018, the FRC headquarters was located on one acre of land at Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant site is surrounded by lush tropical vegetation and offers a panoramic view of Castries and its environs. On that land was a 1900’s building consisting of three floors, a verandah to the south and the east, and ruins of servants’ quarters and garage to the north. The building showed signs of stress, but was in the process of repair and modernization.

However, the building and all that it contained was destroyed by a mysterious fire on the night of March 25, 2018.

A decision was made by the Board and members of the FRC to rebuild on the same site within the ruins of the original structure which remains standing. At a vigil to commemorate the fire held on March 25 this year, a rebuilding fund was launched and it was realized that a fundraising campaign needed to be initiated.

The first in a series of fundraising events will in the form of a concert titled FRC Vivan Groovysocalypso. This event will be hosted by the Msgr. Anthony Folk Research Centre and Creative Arts Management Production (C.A.M.P.) on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Pigeon Island National Park.

There will be performances by our national artistes in the genres of calypso, power and groovy soca and Dennery segment. There will also be regional headliners, all to be announced at the upcoming launch.

The concept of this concert was determined because of the longstanding link with the FRC and the calypso fraternity, since the FRC published the magazine Lucian Kaiso annually from 1990. FRC has always recognized the artforms of soca, calypso and now Dennery segment, as part of the Saint Lucian heritage and culture that needs to be preserved and archived.

A media launch will take place on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Financial Administration Building where all plans will be unveiled and the full slate of performers will be announced and introduced.

The public and the media are asked to support this major fundraising event effort on Sunday, June 9, 2019 – FRC VIVAN GROOVYSOCALYPSO coming soon!

