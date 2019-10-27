Folk Research Centre gets assistance

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(GIS) — In celebration of Creole Heritage Month, the Monsignor Partick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC) held a koudmen at Mount Pleasant.

The Folk Research Centre was established in 1973 as a repository for cultural heritage, as well as research and study of Saint Lucia’s rich heritage, and housed an extensive library of publications, audiovisual recordings and photographs.

The FRC’s home on March 25, 2018, was destroyed by fire.

Louise Victor, executive director of the FRC, explained that the objective of the koudmen was to help clean up the site.

“This is our way of reminding people that this is FRC’s home.”

The koudmen consisted of members of the FRC, the National Youth Council, Duke of Edinburgh and other volunteers.

The FRC’s executive director noted that a property development committee has been put in place to oversee the reconstruction of the Folk Research Centre at Mount Pleasant.

Ms. Victor also expressed gratitude to all those who participated in the koudmen.

The koudmen took place on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

( 0 ) ( 0 )