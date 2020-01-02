Flow-TDFDP End of Year Treat

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — For the past six plus years the Flow-Trevor Daniel Football Development Programme(TDFDP) has lead the way in developing young footballers.

Possibly the biggest youth dev group on island, the organization registered 358 members for 2019 ages ranging from 3.5 to 18 years.

TDFDP is well known for its advanced technique training and exciting family recreational events which are made possible by the support of corporate partners; Flow, Sandals Resorts, Synergy Sport, Digicel, 1st National Bank, Ferrands, KFC, Lucelec, the Ministry of Youth Development & Sports, the Ministry of Education & Gender Relations, WLBL Super Malt & Chrystal Clear, Castries City Council, Hobie Int., Michel’s Customs Brokerage, Paints Plus, Baywalk Mall and Joseph’s Shipping Agency. We have been very blessed with the level of support we have received and we find it necessary to share with others.



This past week over 200 preschoolers got a sample of what Christmas would taste like if it could be served on a cone. Nine preschools in the Castries basin were recipients of ice cream treats for their end of year celebrations. This is the 5th year TDFDP has done this in an attempted to demonstrate the true spirit of the season, sharing and giving!

From January to December the “Ankle Biters” attend weekly football training sessions at the Sab, La Clery Field and beach soccer at the Vigie Beach as part of the long term preparation & goal of getting St Lucia into a World Cup Final.

While the training is in itself a reward for the kids Coach Trevor and partner sponsors feel it is necessary to instill in those impressionable minds that hard work pays and that there is a reward coming for their commitment & sacrifice.



It is the hope that these kids will grow with the discipline and self confidence that will open doors for them and give them opportunities throughout their lives both on & off the field of play. It is the hope that we are grooming a generation to make a positive difference!

Coach Trevor Daniel and the TDFDP family would also like to take this opportunity to wish everyone an awesome 2020 filled with blessings of good health, joy, love, peace, health, prosperity and success in all endeavours. Happy New Year!

