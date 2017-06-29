Flow taking “proactive steps” to address customer complaints

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Telecommunications company Flow has assured customers that it is taking proactive steps to smooth out glitches in its system due to a recent upgrade in its broadband and television networks.

The upgrade is expected to bring faster internet browsing speeds and better cable TV options.

Communication Specialist at Flow, Terry Finnistere, has said that the company is cognisant of the various complaints about its service in recent times and has encouraged customers to utilise the various mediums available to voice their concerns to the company so that their issues are addressed speedily. He said the 211 hotline, toll free number 1-800-804-2994, and social media are effective for raising faults about their service.

“We recognise that the transition is not always easy on customers and there are some wrinkles that need to be ironed out. [We understand that service is not 100 percent [and ] that it is not as stable as we would like and that customers are not getting the experience that we would like them to get,” he stated.

“We are taking proactive steps to deal with some of that. We have been doing work over the past few weeks in particular to increase our off-island capacity and basically to increase the amount of bandwidth that’s available for our customers on island as far as internet is concerned. So that work is ongoing.

“It is a process and we are trying to ensure that our customers, as speedily as possible, are able to get the sort of service that they need and deserve. So that is something that we are working towards and we are seeing improvements week on week, day by day…” he added.

According to Finisterre, Flow has held a meeting with its various departments and management with a view to addressing customers’ concerns “head on”.