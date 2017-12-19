Flow Sports and SportsMax to broadcast UEFA Champions League and Europa League from next season

(PRESS RELEASE) – Kicking off in August 2018 with the 2018/19 European football season, Caribbean sports fans will have access to every UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League match, as Flow Sports and SportsMax team up with UEFA to bring some of the world’s most exciting football matches to the Caribbean.

Under the terms of this exciting new three-season deal, Flow Sports and SportsMax will equally share all of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches starting in August 2018 and for each season through to June 2021, ensuring broadcast of the highest possible number of matches across the Caribbean. Fans will also be able to enjoy the new UEFA Champions League “double headers”, as live matches will kick off at both 1pm and 3pm Eastern Time during the Group Stage.

James Tooke, SVP Media & Content for C&W – parent company of Flow Sports – said: “We are delighted to welcome the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League to Flow Sports for the first time, giving our viewers the chance to watch even more premier European football. The new deal significantly increases the number of UEFA Champions League matches available to Caribbean fans, meaning our viewers can watch more great football wherever, whenever. We are proud to continue the expansion of Flow Sports’ offering and our track record of innovation in Caribbean sports broadcasting.”

Olly McIntosh, CEO of IMC and SportsMax said: “As the current broadcaster for this season’s UEFA Champions League and having expanded our UEFA broadcast in each successive season, we are excited to bring to viewers in our 25 countries even more UEFA football. The UEFA Champions League matches are currently available to viewers on SportsMax & SportsMax2 as well as on the Play Go app and will increase in coverage next season so fans can watch all matches anywhere and at any time.”

The two networks have been awarded the rights through to the end of the 2020/21 European football season following a competitive tender process that included the award of all live matches, highlights and in-match clips of both competitions. No financial terms were disclosed.

UEFA said: “We are pleased to be broadening the distribution of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in the Caribbean. This partnership with Flow and SportsMax represents an exciting opportunity to grow the Caribbean fan base and enable viewership in new and innovative ways.”