Flow sponsors Sir Arthur Lewis Community College 2017 track meet

PRESS RELEASE – Mindoo Phillip Park is the scene of exciting sports action today Friday (February 10), as the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College 2017 track meet is underway with support from Flow.
Saint Lucia’s leading telecommunications provider is a sponsor of the competition. as it has been for the past few years. Over 200 male and female students will take to the tracks in their bid for medals and sporting glory. One of the highlights of the day will surely be the inter-house cheerleading competition, which is keenly anticipated each year. The event was set to start at10:00 a.m. with staff, students, alumni, and athletics enthusiasts coming to support.
Flow Saint Lucia acting Marketing & Communications Executive, Terry Finisterre said, “Flow is proud to renew our partnership with the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College for this year’s track meet. As a socially conscious company we are focused on using sports to bring young people and communities together for a wonderful shared experience. We want to help make the competition one of the best ever – one that will bring the next generation of athletic stars into the limelight and prove, yet again, the great talent we have here in Saint Lucia.”
Flow is one of Saint Lucia’s biggest and most generous corporate sponsors of local and regional sports. Every year the company contributes hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and telecommunications support to various school track meets, local tournaments, individual athletes such as Olympic finalist Levern Spencer, sports clubs and other sports organisations.