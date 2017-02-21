Flow salutes record-setting Levern Spencer

PRESS RELEASE – Flow has lavished praised on its Brand Ambassador and Saint Lucia’s most victorious athlete, Levern Spencer, following her success in capturing the Sportswoman of the Year award for the record 14th time at last weekend’s National Sports Awards ceremony.

Levern’s achievement sparked a flurry of tributes to an athlete who, with a plethora of medals, regional, international, and world titles to her name, has a claim to being the Caribbean and the Commonwealth’s greatest female high-jumper.

On receiving her award at last week’s presentation, Levern expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from Flow throughout her athletic career and said the company had played a big part in helping her achieve her dreams. She thanked her family and management team, and all who have supported and followed her career over the years, for their faith and encouragement. Following her historic success in 2016, Levern said she is looking forward to qualifying for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England.

Johnson Charles was presented with the Sportsman of the Year award for 2016. Johnel Eugene was declared Junior Sportsman of the Year for the second consecutive year, whilst swimmer, Katie Kyle was named Junior Sportswoman of the Year.

Terry Finisterre, Flow Saint Lucia acting Marketing & Communications Executive, said the company was absolutely thrilled at the announcement of Levern’s latest title.

“We are extremely proud of Levern and feel humbled to have played a part in her amazing career. Over the years, Levern has carried the expectations of an entire nation on her shoulders and did so with grace and humility. Certainly at this point there can be no doubt that Levern Spencer is one of the finest athletes Saint Lucia and the Caribbean have ever seen. She can be incredibly proud of what she has achieved thus far,” said Finisterre.

Flow has been Levern Spencer’s sponsor for many years, providing her with financial and telecommunications support to assist with her athletic development and education.

Last year, Flow signed regional endorsement deals with Levern and several other Caribbean athletes who competed in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Just before the Games, Flow launched a documentary featuring Levern’s athletic development and her rise to stardom. Videos of other Flow Ambassadors’ Olympic journey were also released.