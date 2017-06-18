Flow moves ahead with internet and cable TV upgrade

Telecommunication company Flow is forging ahead with its plan to upgrade its services to customers on the island.

The company announced recently that it would be improving its broadband network. This is expected to bring faster browsing speeds and was necessary after an increase in congestion in the company’s network.

Clarence Griffith, the network operations lead, explained at a press conference that the company has doubled capacity within its core because of the upgrade. Griffith said that the improvement is an ongoing process.

The north of the island and Vieux-Fort have been completed thus far, he said, while noting that the company is working to resolve issues that have risen because of the upgrade.

Meanwhile, Flow Product Lead for Cable and Internet, Adriana Mitchel Gideon, said that the company will soon move away from analog television and change to digital.

“We saw it fit to start the upgrade in the south because persons were anxious because they were missing out on many of the new channel programming, especially the new Flow Sports Premier. And we had to do something differently in order to fix that. So we have started our upgrade from analog to digital in the south,” she said, adding that Vieux-Fort and some surrounding communities have already been switched to digital.

“We started Dennery as well, and we’ve had town hall meeting with all of these customers, explaining to them what the process is and how the product will be changed; how the experience will be enhanced moving forward for St. Lucians, and how they will see a change in how they view television moving forward.”