Flow joins in hailing job Fair Expo ’17 a great success

PRESS RELEASE – Hope and optimism are running high among the job seekers who attended last weekend’s Job Fair Expo ‘17, which has been hailed a major success by organisers, sponsors and participants alike.

Hundreds of students and adults seeking employment or even just guidance turned up at the Johnson’s Centre on Saturday, February 4 for the event, which was hosted by AdVizze Consulting Inc. a business development company based in Saint Lucia.

Held under the theme, ‘Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment’, the aim of the fair was to provide participants with a professional platform, where they could meet company representatives from varied sectors in an informal setting, have face-to-face discussions with them about the recruitment process, and help those companies meet potential employees and promising talents who may be good fits for their business.

Flow was a proud sponsor of the event. Flow Saint Lucia’s Marketing & Communications Executive, Shermalyn Sidonie-John was among the representatives from the company who took the opportunity to meet the job seekers and talk them about Flow and its operations, and to educate them on the telecommunications sector. Some of the students also got the opportunity to sign up for internships with Flow;

“We also provided them with helpful tips on how to improve their job search and land a job by creating impressive resumes and preparing for job interviews. Most of all, what we sought to do was impress upon them the importance of having the right attitude in their quest for employment. We also gave them helpful advice on how to develop perseverance and personal discipline and explained why they must be willing to make sacrifices in order to achieve their dreams,” said Sidonie-John.

AdVizze Consulting Inc. got plenty of positive feedback about the fair, and expressions of gratitude for the well-organised sessions. The agency was pleased and excited about its collaboration with Flow and thanked the company for supporting the event.