Flow gets ringside for Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament

(PRESS RELEASE) – The annual Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament got underway on Wednesday December 13th at the Beausejour Indoor Facility in Saint Lucia, with action ramping up to the explosive finale this Sunday December 17th.

With over 200 participants, including boxers, coaches, managers and officials from as far north as the Cayman Islands, Haiti and Jamaica, and as far south as Guyana, local boxers like Jacob Gabriel, Kygan ‘The Hitman’ Mortley, Marvin ‘The Artist’ Anthony, Jervil Sinaise, Nathan Ferarri and Lyndell ‘The Russian’ Marcellin among those representing Saint Lucia, this edition of the tournament has already been hailed as one of the best ever.

Flow 4G LTE (the Caribbean’s number one telecommunications provider) is a proud sponsor of this event. The company is providing a number of services to the organising committee, including prepaid mobile combo plans, wireless internet access at the venue, door prizes, lanyards for the 200 participants, branding, and special offers for patrons.

Said David ‘Shakes’ Christopher, president of the Saint Lucia Boxing Association:

“This is a great competition, and it’s going to get even better as we get into the finals in the different weight classes this weekend, when we see the best of the best going at one another. We have a lot of visitors on island, Saint Lucia being the host country and local businesses will all benefit from the economic benefits created by the CDBT. We are thankful to Flow for the support.”

Flow Communications Specialist, Terry Finisterre wished Team Saint Lucia all the best going into the finals, where Marcellin and Mortley are among those qualified for gold medal bouts over the weekend.

Said Finisterre:

“We at Flow are always happy to work alongside Mr. Christopher, the Boxing Association and the Blackheart team. Of course, this partnership falls in line with our emphasis on youth and sports development. We know that fans from across the island will pull together to support the national team, just as Flow has rallied behind our communities islandwide, with our Christmas Community Projects, our 10 community cash prizes of $2,000.00 each, and of course our grand prize of a $13,000.00 Smart Home Technology Bundle. Who knows, someone topping up at the boxing just might turn out to be one of our big winners!”