Flow employees vote in favor of unionization

PRESS RELEASE – Ninety-three percent (93%) of non-managerial workers employed with FLOW
voted in favour of having their interests protected by the National Workers Union (NWU).
This development is as a result of a Secret Ballot Poll undertaken by the Department of Labour this week. The exercise will bring to an end a recognition claim submitted by the union a few weeks ago on behalf of the FLOW employees.
It is expected that a Recognition Certificate will be issued to the National Workers Union as the exclusive bargaining agent for the FLOW employees.
The NWU is in the process of paying a courtesy call on the new manager and holding a general meeting for all FLOW employees.
The NWU now represents workers in all essential services on the island.
Let's hope the NWU can get you guys an agreement in less than 5 years compared to LUCELEC staff. That union simply sucks when it comes to negotiating and closing a deal. Just sucks. SMH
Good Luck to Flow workers