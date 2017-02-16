BOSL
COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

Flow employees vote in favor of unionization

By NWU
February 16, 2017

rubis-and-national-workers-unionPRESS RELEASE – Ninety-three percent (93%) of  non-managerial workers employed with FLOW

voted in favour of having their interests protected by the National Workers Union (NWU).  

This development is as a result of a Secret Ballot Poll undertaken by the Department of Labour  this week. The exercise will bring to an end a  recognition claim submitted by the union a few weeks ago on behalf of the FLOW employees.

It is expected that a Recognition Certificate will be issued to the National Workers Union as the exclusive bargaining agent for the FLOW employees.

The NWU is in the process of paying a courtesy call on the new manager and holding a general meeting for all FLOW employees.

The NWU now represents workers in all essential services on the island.

(0)(0)
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. Tired of waiting
    February 16, 2017 at 11:08 AM

    Let's hope the NWU can get you guys an agreement in less than 5 years compared to LUCELEC staff. That union simply sucks when it comes to negotiating and closing a deal. Just sucks. SMH

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    February 16, 2017 at 10:57 AM

    Good Luck to Flow workers

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.