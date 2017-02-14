COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

Flow employees to participate in secret ballot poll

By NWU
February 14, 2017

rubis-and-national-workers-unionPRESS RELEASE – Non-managerial workers employed with FLOW in a separate bargaining unit, will participate in a Secret Ballot Poll on Wednesday February 15, 2017.

The Poll will be undertaken by the Department of Labour and will be held at three (3) of the company’s operational units on the island.

The exercise will give the workers an opportunity to determine their choice of trade union representation.

The National Workers Union (NWU) submitted a recognition claim on behalf of the workers a few weeks ago. The NWU already represents two (2) constituted bargaining units at FLOW.

(0)(1)
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.