Flow employees to participate in secret ballot poll

PRESS RELEASE – Non-managerial workers employed with FLOW in a separate bargaining unit, will participate in a Secret Ballot Poll on Wednesday February 15, 2017.
The Poll will be undertaken by the Department of Labour and will be held at three (3) of the company’s operational units on the island.
The exercise will give the workers an opportunity to determine their choice of trade union representation.
The National Workers Union (NWU) submitted a recognition claim on behalf of the workers a few weeks ago. The NWU already represents two (2) constituted bargaining units at FLOW.
