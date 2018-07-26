Don't Miss
Flow donates to FRC – Laptop to support digitization efforts

By Flow
July 26, 2018
Flow presented a new laptop computer to the Saint Lucia Folk Research Centre

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider added another layer its long-term support for national culture and patrimony this week.

Flow has donated an HP laptop computer to the now-displaced Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre, in a bid to help the organisation document more of our history.

The donation was received by FRC Executive Director, Hilary La Force, who said that one of the agency’s priorities will be digitisation of Saint Lucian art, music, literature and more. La Force, who received the donation from Flow Marketing Specialist, McClaude Emmanuel, said that the gift from Flow will go a long way.

The long-time member of the FRC added, however, that the Centre will need the support of Saint Lucians on island and overseas, as well as the public and private sector, and the international donor community, in order to rebuild the extensive library previously housed at the body’s former Mount Pleasant digs.

When the FRC headquarters were consumed by a late-night inferno in March of 2018, the fire took with it a wide array of virtually irreplaceable publications, audio visual recordings and photographs. Whereas some attempts have been made to digitise these in the past, La Force says that this will now become a top priority for the FRC.

Flow has been a staunch supporter of the FRC in promulgation of the annual Creole Heritage Month, and has in the past used the cover of its Services Directory to honour such cultural luminaries as Sir Derek Walcott, Rameau Poleon, Dame Sesenne Descartes, Augustus ‘Pan’ Andrew, and Gregory ‘Shining’ Emmanuel.

