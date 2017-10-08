Flow customer wins TV in Endless Everything Summer

(PRESS RELEASE) – Scores of Flow customers won cash, tickets to Flow sponsored events, sunglasses, mobile phones and more in the Flow Endless Everything Summer promotion. But the big winner was the recipient of a brand new TV.

Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider visited Fleming Jn Paul at his workplace and surprised him with an ultra-slim 40″ TCL LED TV with Dolby Digital Plus audio. And of course, the winner was utterly delighted.

Said Fleming: “This is the best surprise! I got a call saying I had won something, and I have never won anything before. I am really happy to be with Flow, I have been a customer for many years, and all I had to was send a text message, and here I am a winner!”

Previous winners in the Flow Endless Everything Summer text-to-win campaign copped an iPhone SE, a Samsung Galaxy J5 free service and $300.00 cash apiece. The company has been ramping things up with its recent launch of Saint Lucia’s first 4G LTE mobile data network, and the continued conversion of its TV network to full digital transmission.