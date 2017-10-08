Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Flow customer wins TV in Endless Everything Summer

By FLOW
October 8, 2017
Share4
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 4

Flow customer Fleming Jn Paul (centre) won himself a brand new TCL TV!

(PRESS RELEASE) – Scores of Flow customers won cash, tickets to Flow sponsored events, sunglasses, mobile phones and more in the Flow Endless Everything Summer promotion. But the big winner was the recipient of a brand new TV.

Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider visited Fleming Jn Paul at his workplace and surprised him with an ultra-slim 40″ TCL LED TV with Dolby Digital Plus audio. And of course, the winner was utterly delighted.

Said Fleming: “This is the best surprise! I got a call saying I had won something, and I have never won anything before. I am really happy to be with Flow, I have been a customer for many years, and all I had to was send a text message, and here I am a winner!”

Previous winners in the Flow Endless Everything Summer text-to-win campaign copped an iPhone SE, a Samsung Galaxy J5 free service and $300.00 cash apiece. The company has been ramping things up with its recent launch of Saint Lucia’s first 4G LTE mobile data network, and the continued conversion of its TV network to full digital transmission.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.