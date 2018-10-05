Flow connects Saltibus with high-speed internet, HD TV

(PRESS RELEASE) — Hundreds of residents in the communities of Daban, Getrine, La Haut, Londonderry, Park Estate and Saltibus can now apply for high-speed broadband access and take advantage of high-definition television, as a major technology exercise is underway in those communities.

Starting with Daban, the area is being switched onto the Flow HFC (hybrid fiber-coaxial) network, thus bringing up to 100 MBps high-speed broadband and nearly 200 television channels, including HD programming, to citizens in those localities. In 2017, Flow added dozens of customers on the HFC network in Balca.

With the introduction of service to the Saltibus region, Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider is moving towards having its most advanced internet and TV products available to every household on island. The company promised earlier this year to offer high-speed broadband and HD TV islandwide.

Said Country Manager, Chris Williams:

“We are excited about this new development, and from the reception we have enjoyed so far in Daban, we know our customers are excited as well! We promised at the beginning of 2018 to get all of our customers on one network for TV and internet. This will certainly improve service and customer care. In order to do so, we must have the HFC service in every nook and cranny of Saint Lucia, and that is what we are working quickly towards.”

Upon migration, customers are issued a FREE set top box, and will be able to enjoy a FREE View of ALL Flow Digital TV programming for one month from the date of migration. For the first two months, the customer will enjoy Flow TV at a discounted price, based on the legacy LIME products to which they are currently subscribed.

In recent months, Flow has installed the HFC network in locales including Canaries, as well as Grace and Morne Beausejour in Vieux Fort, with upload speeds starting at 10 MBps.