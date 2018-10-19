Flow congratulates junior achievers

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Under the auspices of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, the youth entrepreneurship scheme known as Junior Achievement (JA) of Saint Lucia continues to grow from strength to strength.

Flow, one of the long-time supporters of JA, played a small role during the latter’s annual awards ceremony. Present were JA patron, Her Excellency, Dame Pearlette Louisy, along with a number of Cabinet ministers and diplomats.

Especially pleasing for Flow would have been the performance of Advanced Corporation, coming out of the JA programme at Corinth Secondary. Flow has worked directly with JA at the Corinth Secondary for several years, but this was one of the most successful years for the school’s company. That success would have been especially poignant, given that the service developed by Advanced Corporation made excellent use of the super-fast Flow 4G LTE mobile data network.

Advanced Corporation sought to transfer classrooms with Google Classroom to make teaching and learning more meaningful; and to equip students with the technological skills required to compete in today’s changing world. The students used 4G LTE equipped mobile modems, also known as MiFi devices, as well as mobile handsets from Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider, to furnish wifi for sale to fellow pupils anywhere on the school compound and out.

Winning a Samsung Galaxy J2 Neo with a one-month Star Plan from Flow as National Achiever of the Year was Zenna Hadeed of Corinth Secondary School, whilst the school finished third in the Company of the Year stakes, and won the JA Patrons Award.

Other students nominated for National Achiever of the year were Touya Jn Baptiste of Entrepot Secondary School, Mildred Boyce (Babonneau Secondary School), and Castries Comprehensive School’s Andazia Cherry.

For the second year in a row, though, Babonneau Secondary School won Company of the Year, whilst collecting awards for best attendance and best records. Castries Comprehensive School was the Most Improved School. The Highest Return on Investment Award went to Entrepot Secondary School.

Coincidentally, the guest speaker at JA’s awards ceremony, Denell Florius, CEO and Co-founder of Eco Carib, is a former Flow sales trainee.