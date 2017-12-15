Flow community Christmas lifts Micoud and Vieux Fort

(PRESS RELEASE) – With the Christmas season rapidly approaching its climax, Flow is ramping up its efforts to support communities around the island through the execution of the company’s Community Christmas Projects.

Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunication service provider is offering $100,00.00 worth of giveaways, community giving and discounts as part of its 2017 Christmas campaign. Part of that is the commitment to undertake a game-changing project in every district, and to give a $2,000.00 cash prize in each district.

This week, Flow staff volunteers have been doing double duty, in partnership with St. Clair & Associates Inc. (STACS) and Harris Paints Ltd. The team has been working on cleaning and upgrading two areas – the Post Office / Credit Union yard in Micoud, and the lunch area and gazebo at the Plain View Primary School in Vieux Fort. The overall task included pressure washing, painting, masonry and woodwork, and building new benches for both areas.

This comes after Flow completed the repainting of the Piaye (Choiseul) laundry and comfort station, refurbishment of the Soufriere waterfront park, repainting the Belvedere (Canaries) bus shelter and the Bay Street (Gros Islet) comfort station, as well as the refurbishment of the Laborie Village Square. The projects have been identified and are being completed in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and the local Constituency Councils.

On each community visit, Flow is also presenting Christmas food hampers to needy, deserving families. In addition to the ten $2000.00 community cash prizes, the firm is also giving away the grand prize of a $13,000.00 Smart Home Technology Bundle with a smart TV, smartphone, computer, tablet and lots more.

To qualify for the prize draws, customers can sign up for selected combo plans on Saint Lucia’s fastest 4G LTE network and automatically enjoy double data, top up $15.00 or more, or purchase any Flow mobile handset – with the gift of a Polaroid speaker with selected handsets, starting as low as $99.00. Flow customers can also sign up for landline, postpaid mobile, TV, or broadband, bundle TV and broadband, or upgrade existing services.