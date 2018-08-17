Flow awards 2018 secondary scholarships

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Half a dozen new secondary school students were presented with Flow Scholarships this past Wednesday at the telecommunication company’s headquarters in Corinth, Gros Islet.

That brings the total of students on Flow Scholarships for 2018 to 23, 22 at secondary school and one at the tertiary level.

Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider has been giving scholarships to the children and wards of employees for 24 years. More than 100 students have benefitted from seven-year awards, and with this year’s expenditure of EC$50,000.00, the total value of the programme is over $1 million.

Among the awardees this academic year is Zeke Louis, who attained a Common Entrance examination score of 92%. Along with Anselm R. Mathurin, Zeke will attend St. Mary’s College. Makellah Charles and Kaitlyn Alphonse will be going to St. Joseph’s Convent. Eridania Mc Vane will start school at Leon Hess Comprehensive, and Tyler Zephirin will take up studies at Castries Comprehensive.

The 2018 Flow Scholarship Ceremony for secondary school recipients took place under the theme, “The Journey to Greatness Continues.” The feature speaker was long-time educator, former principal of Entrepot Secondary School, and former Chief Education Officer, Ms. Augusta Ifill, who spoke on the potential of technology.

Said Mrs. Ifill: “Technology has revolutionised the world, and is here to stay. You must choose to use it for the better. It is up to us the parents to encourage our students to use their computers and cell phones to further their education, to go to educational websites and develop themselves, because in everything there is potential for good and bad. Choose sites to enhance your learning. Whatever the subject, mathematics, English, there are resources out there. The phones etc. can enhance your learning process, or be a hindrance. It is up to you.”

Awards and cheques were presented to students and parents. Selection for the Flow Secondary Scholarship is based on Common Entrance Examination scores and the continued academic performance of the students over the course of their time at secondary school, combined with the job performance of their parents.

First established in 1995, the Flow Scholarship is a seven-year commitment to the recipients, inclusive of five years at secondary school and two years at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, whether their parents remain with the company or not.