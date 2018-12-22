Flow and Feed The Poor share Christmas cheer

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Every year at Christmas time, family and friends share food, drink, and companionship. But not every citizen is so privileged as to enjoy seasonal cheer, and for some such citizens, Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider was able to step in and help them get, literally, a taste of the festive period.

Flow teamed up with Feed the Poor Ministries, ably led by street vendor Gaspard Henry, to provide meals and entertainment for 100 less fortunate Castries residents. The annual Christmas lunch was held on Tuesday, December 18th 2018, at Constitution Park. Flow colleagues cheerfully served the attendant patrons.

Feed The Poor has been hosting the Christmas lunch for years now, since the organisation’s inception in 2006. Meanwhile, the ongoing feeding programme, which provides hot meals for scores of Castries residents three times each week, is supported on a monthly basis by stout corporate citizens, such as Flow.

This year, the luncheon had special meaning for the company, coming as part of its Caring Is Sharing campaign, which has included collaboration in the staging of the Hot FM Christmas Toy Drive, as well as the Vybe Radio / Uncle Superman Christmas Extravaganza.

On Tuesday, as the Flow team served up meals, juice, yogurt, and apples to their grateful guests, amidst the giveaways, music, revelry, ribaldry, and performances by Silver Shadow Dancers, a fantastic time was had by all.

Said Flow communications specialist, Terry Finisterre: “At this most wonderful time of year, we have to take time to reflect on the human condition. It’s not just about phones and credit for us. We have been part of the Saint Lucian landscape for well over 100 yeas, and it is important for us to give back, especially to the most vulnerable.

Gaspard Henry, CEO of Feed the Poor, said: “Flow has been a great partner, and we have to thank them for supporting us for the past years. We appreciate their financial assistance, of course, but it is always amazing to see their staff actually putting their shoulders to the wheel and connecting with the people.”

