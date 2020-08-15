Florida truck driver in crash dies after saving kids

By JOSEPH WILKINSON

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) – A Florida man died Wednesday after crashing into a school bus and pulling multiple children to safety in Georgia.

Johnathon Grayer, 25, was driving a rental truck when he rear-ended a stopped school bus in Alma, Ga., CNN reported. Grayer then hopped out of the truck and hauled students out of the bus before collapsing.

“He must’ve been running on adrenaline, and his body gave out,” Georgia State Patrol officer Shane Copeland told CNN. Grayer was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police said none of the 10 children on the bus sustained life-threatening injuries, according Savannah, Ga., NBC affiliate WSAV. Bus driver Jerry Sweat and six students were hospitalized.

