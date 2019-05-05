Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Florida man severely beats 3-year-old girl with brick in recycling bin

By Bradford Betz, Fox News
May 4, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(FOX NEWS) — A Florida man told authorities he witnessed a man severely beating a 3-year-old girl with a brick while she was trapped inside a trash can Thursday.

Jose Sotomayor said he was at his Miami Gardens home when he heard loud noises. He said he walked outside and witnessed the horrific scene. He said he grabbed the man and shouted at him, but the man fled.

“If I would have waited three, two more minutes more, he would have killed her,” Sotomayor said.

The girl’s head was bleeding severely, WTVJ reported. She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition, a police spokeswoman said.

Authorities have taken the girl’s 18-year-old relative into custody, WSVN 7News reported.

The suspect, identified by local media as Tristin Tavares Bernard, was arrested and faces charges of child abuse, aggravated battery and attempted murder.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.