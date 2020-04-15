Florida man freed from jail over coronavirus allegedly murdered someone the next day

Share This On:
(NEW YORK POST) – A Florida man released from jail last month to help limit coronavirus outbreaks in county lockups was arrested again Monday — accused of murdering a man the day after his release, a report said.
Joseph Edwards Williams was facing drug charges when he and 163 other inmates — considered low-level offenders — were sprung from Hillsborough County Jail on March 19, according to WFLA, citing the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities believe Williams was the triggerman who fatally shot a man the next day in the Progress Village area, the report said.
Williams was arrested on a warrant Monday in Gibsonton.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister slammed Williams, claiming “he took advantage” of the administrative order to free inmates amid the coronavirus pandemic to “commit crimes.”
“As a result, I call on the state attorney to prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law,” Chronister said.
Williams was arraigned via video appearance Tuesday and ordered held on a more than $250,000 bond, WFLA reported.
