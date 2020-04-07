Florida man, daughter hit with baseball bat after warning large group about social distancing: authorities

Share This On:

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) – A Florida woman and her 61-year-old father were hit in the head with a baseball bat after approaching a large group of college-age people and warning them about social distancing, authorities said Monday.

The attack happened Saturday night on Wisteria Island, which is off Key West, and left both victims with head injuries, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The 21-year-old woman told police she and her father were on a boat about 7:30 p.m. when they saw about 20 people drinking on the beach.

Florida issued a stay-at-home order last week that includes a ban on gatherings of 10 people or more to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The woman said she and her father confronted the group about social distancing and asked them to keep the noise down, but at least one assailant grabbed a baseball bat and struck both victims in the head, according to the sheriff’s office. It was unclear how many people took part in the assault.

The group immediately took off on three boats that were docked nearby and no one has been arrested.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said the woman had a large lump on the back of her head while her father had a big bump on the side of his head.

A witness who spoke with police said he helped the victims after the attack, but he did not see the assault.

The investigation is ongoing.