Flooding reported across Dominica as heavy rains continue

Heavy flooding has been reported across Dominica on Saturday as heavy rains associated with a trough system continue to lash the island.

Flooding has been reported at the island’s main airport and the north of the island.

Reports are that the northern part of the island has been cut off since a bridge in the area has been compromise.

There are reports of severe flooding in Portsmouth, the island’s second town. Residents living near the Catholic church in the town have been asked to evacuate the area.

Shelter managers across the island have been asked been asked to open shelters as people close to rivers and areas prone to landslides have been asked to evacuate.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) on Saturday warned citizens to remain indoors as the heavy rains continue to plummet the island.

“The general public is being asked to note that given the prolonged rainfall, that flooding is occurring in many parts around the island,” the ODM said early Saturday afternoon. “If your area is threatened, please move to a safe area with relatives and friends until the situation stabilizes.”

The ODM told those who are traveling that they should be mindful of waterways and landslide-prone areas.

“Please do not take any undue risk,” the organization warned. “At this time, if it is possible, everyone should be home and indoors as the rains will continue for a while longer.

Also, given the continuous rains for about two (2) days or so, everywhere would be fully saturated and hillsides as well as rocks can slip.

Extreme caution at this time is strongly advised.”

The Dominica Meteorological Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning to 6:00

pm on Saturday.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring or will occur during the warning period.

The island has been experiencing heavy rains for the past three days now.