Flood warning issued for Saint Lucia

By Saint Lucia Met. Services

(PRESS RELEASE) — Heavy rainfall over Saint Lucia during the past 24 hours has raised the possibility of flooding and landslides in parts of the island prone to those hazards.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2 p.m. today at Hewanorra Airport was 65.6 mm while for GFL Charles Airport, 70.6 mm was recorded.

Since additional showers are expected today and an increased chance of shower activity tomorrow with the passage of a surface trough, the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services has therefore issued a flood warning for Saint Lucia with effect from 3 p.m. today until noon, tomorrow.

Residents and motorists, especially those in areas prone to flooding and landslides are urged to exercise extreme caution in their activities.

In addition, small craft operators and sea bathers are asked to exercise caution due to brisk winds and rough seas.

All residents of Saint Lucia are asked to pay attention to further announcements from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services and NEMO.

