Flight to Jamaica diverted after man claimed to have coronavirus

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A Canadian man was arrested yesterday after he reportedly told a plane full of passengers bound for Jamaica that he had contracted the coronavirus.
According to Canadian media outlets Toronto City News and CBC News, passengers were already halfway through the WestJet flight, which was scheduled to land in Montego Bay, when the man stood up and claimed that he had recently been in China and had contracted the deadly virus. The pilots then made the decision to return to Toronto.
Officials said that the 29-year-old’s claims were “unfounded” and he was arrested for mischief.
Canadian police said they believe the incident was a prank and WestJet apologised to the 243 passengers who were affected.
