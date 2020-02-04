Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Flight to Jamaica diverted after man claimed to have coronavirus

By Jamaica Observer
February 4, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share17
17 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A Canadian man was arrested yesterday after he reportedly told a plane full of passengers bound for Jamaica that he had contracted the coronavirus.

According to Canadian media outlets Toronto City News and CBC News, passengers were already halfway through the WestJet flight, which was scheduled to land in Montego Bay, when the man stood up and claimed that he had recently been in China and had contracted the deadly virus. The pilots then made the decision to return to Toronto.

Officials said that the 29-year-old’s claims were “unfounded” and he was arrested for mischief.

Canadian police said they believe the incident was a prank and WestJet apologised to the 243 passengers who were affected.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share17
17 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.