Flight attendants fuel panic as plane plummets 22,000 feet

(NEW YORK POST) – Flight attendants aboard an AirAsia plane that suddenly plummeted 22,000 feet caused passengers to panic even more when they began yelling in fear, according to a report.

The plane was headed from Perth to Bali Sunday afternoon when the cabin pressure suddenly dropped and the flight fell from 32,000 feet to only 10,000, Seven News Australia reported.

Video shows passengers wearing oxygen masks, as a crew member can he heard yelling, “Passengers, get down! Passengers, get down!”

Passenger Clare Askew said she had expected a more composed reaction from the crew.

“The panic was escalated because of the behavior of staff who were screaming,” Askew told the station. [They] looked tearful and shocked. Now, I get it, but we look to them for reassurance and we didn’t get any. We were more worried because of how panicked they were.”

“There was no real panic before that, but then everyone panicked,” added Mark Bailey, another passenger.

A third unidentified passenger told the station he was so fearful that he sent a “goodbye” message to his son.

Flight QZ535 took off from Perth around 11:15 a.m. and about an hour into the flight, a technical issue caused the mid-air emergency, according to the report. The flight, with 145 passengers on board, returned to Perth and landed safely.

“The safety of our guests is our utmost priority,” the airline told the station in a statement. “AirAsia Indonesia apologizes for any inconvenience caused.”