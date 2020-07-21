Five with Gros Islet addresses charged with possession of firearm and ammunition

A firearm and ammunition (not the one mentioned in the story)
By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Five persons including a woman have been charged in connection with the discovery of a firearm and ammunition in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

Jean Claude Leonce, 20, of Trouya, Gros Islet; Stephanie Polius, 20, of Rivier Mitan, Gros Islet; Tyler McDonald, 23, of La Feuillet, Gros Islet; Danny Stephen, 26, of La Feuillet, Gros Islet; and Sarik Leo, 20, of Monchy, Gros Islet have all been charged for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police spokeswoman Corporal Ann Joseph told media operatives at a press conference on Tuesday, July 21 that officers were conducting a patrol along the Rodney Bay, Gros Islet main road when they stopped a vehicle with the five defendants on board.

A search of the vehicle yielded a .380 Taurus revolver with four rounds of ammunition.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

All five persons have been remanded until September 9, 2020.

