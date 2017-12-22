Don't Miss
Five win $2,000 community cash with Flow

By Flow
December 22, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – Several Flow customers have good reason to celebrate the season with a little bit of extra zest, as the company presented its first Christmas Community Cash Prize winners on Friday.

Each of the five winners got to walk away with $2,000.00 cash in hand.

Broadband customers Gregory Squires and Cletus Atticot were the winners for Castries and Canaries, respectively. Anse La Raye’s Hector Berthia won by paying his fixed line bill in full and on time. Mobile customer Amy Jn Pierre, a nurse from Laborie, and TV customer Cuthbert Felix of Gros Islet won as well.

Flow will be presenting five more Community Cash Prize winners this Christmas, as well as the winners of the grand prizes: a $13,000.00 Smart Home Technology Bundle with a TV, iPhone 8 smartphone, Amazon Echo, and computer tablet, and a $5,000.00 Service Bundle – free telecommunications for a year.

To qualify for the prize draws, customers can top up $15.00 or more, sign up for a mobile combo plan by dialing *129# and automatically enjoy double data, buy a new Flow phone, sign up for landline, postpaid mobile, TV, or broadband, bundle TV and broadband, or upgrade existing services.

Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunication service provider is offering $100,000.00 worth of giveaways, community giving and discounts as part of its 2017 Christmas campaign.

  1. Anonymous
    December 23, 2017 at 4:28 AM

    Good stuff. Congratulations to all of them.

